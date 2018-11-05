JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected in 2 months: J-K Governor

Elon Musk shares early peek into LA's 'disturbingly long' EV tunnel
Business Standard

Apple to launch its first 5G iPhone in 2020: Report

ANI  |  California [United States] 

Hopping on the 5G brigade, Apple will reportedly launch its first 5G-enabled iPhone in 2020 with help from none other than Intel.

According to a Fast Company report, the iPhone maker will use Intel's 8161 5G modem chip in its 2020 line of iPhones. Intel will be the sole provider of iPhone modems.

The chip is expected to be manufactured using a 10-nanometer process which will boost speed and efficiency.

While some Android OEMs are choosing to release their first set of devices next year, Apple will wait until 2020 to launch its 5G iPhones as by then, the technology is likely to get matured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements