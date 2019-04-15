Ariana Grande performs with NSYNC at Coachella 2019

American set the Coachella stage on fire by performing with popular band

Grande's headlining performance at this year's music festival on Sunday night featured a collaboration with NSYNC, reported E! News.

During her performance, was joined by four members of the boy band -- JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and

The guys sang 'Tearin' Up My Heart' and even joined in on their signature choreography.

"This has been a dream of ours. for sharing this with us," JC told the crowd before making their way off stage.

In the days before the performance, there was much speculation about a possible reunion and a collaboration with Grande.

Earlier this week, a source told E! News that there were discussions between Grande and Chasez, but nothing had been confirmed at that time. A second source also revealed to E! News that Bass had recently been in the studio with Grande.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Bass was also spotted in Indio, California, where the music festival is held, with husband Bass also got a personal gift for Grande made from jewellery that featured lyrics of a song.

As of early Sunday morning, nothing had been officially confirmed by Grande, though she did drop a hint with a video that she posted of herself singing along to the band's song 'Tearin' Up My Heart'.

On Friday, Grande posted an old video of her and her mom at concert from many years ago on the photo-sharing application, and the video pans to baby Grande singing along in her mother's arm.

Later that same day, the also posted a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to the NSYNC classic 'Tearin' Up My Heart' with the caption "The best medicine 90s baby."

Then, hours before Grande was set to perform on Sunday, Chasez tweeted, "Mic check, mic check one... two... is this thing on?"

"...... sure is," Grande replied, seemingly confirming a collaboration.

Bass also replied to the tweet, "Here we go ooo ooo ooo."

Justin Timberlake, who is also a part of the band, was noticeably absent from the reunion, as he is wrapping up his 'Man of the Woods' Tour. Timberlake's absence was not acknowledged on stage, but parts sung by him in the band's hit single were sung by Grande, reported

The rest of her nearly 90-minute performance also included guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Diddy and

Despite some audio issues, Minaj performed songs like "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" with Grande. Meanwhile, Diddy and paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. with a performance of ' Problems'.

NSYNC band was an American boy band formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995. It consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and

The singer, who is the youngest performer to ever headline Coachella, performed more than 20 songs in a set bookended by 'God is a Woman' and "Thank U, Next'.

On the work front, trademarked her recent song and album titled 'Thank You, 'after its massive success. winner wants to come up with a beauty line based on the hit single and subsequent album which dropped in February, as reported by The

Meanwhile, Grande is currently performing for her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The tour kicked off on March 18 and will wrap up in in October.

