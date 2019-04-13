Jade Smith performs on a flying car, shouts out to Nipsey hussle at Coachella

chose a quirky way to perform on stage at on Friday. He performed on the roof of a car that swung from several dozen feet above the stage.

The American played some tracks from his upcoming album at the music festival and the crowd's cheer was the loudest when he sang 'Icon', reported Variety.

The 'Never Say Never' gave a huge shout out to his parents and the slain Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead on March 31.

Nipsey Hussle, the American and singer, was shot in front of his clothing store in

Jaden's performance was closed 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

Jaden, DJ Snake, Bleep Bloop, Chris Lakes, Dibbs have already performed in on Friday. Arina Grande, Bad Bunny, Khalid, VNSSA and many more artists are set to perform on Sunday.

is slated to happen over the next two weekends in Indio, The first-weekend kick-started on April 12 and will end on April 14. The second weekend commences on April 19, which will be held till April 21.

