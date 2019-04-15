Priyanka Chopra wishes luck to sis-in-law Sophie Turner for GoT

As the eighth season of 'Game of Thrones' started on Sunday, Jonas sent best wishes to sister-in-law and Sophie Turner, who plays Stark in the series.

Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, shared on her a picture of Turner with the caption, "Good luck Sophie Turner, you are a boss babe. And are very loved... #Jsisters, #gameofthrones tonight."

Earlier, on various occasions, PC had shared on her pictures with Jonas sisters.

Chopra recently made headlines as she announced a new project with The film is rumoured to be a wedding comedy.

[{50528101-0d21-4c47-828a-dbcc470fe2fe:intradmin/Capture_rLA5EBT.JPG}]

On the work front, Chopra has just wrapped up the shooting of for her next, 'The Sky is Pink.' The Shonali Bose directorial also stars actors and in key roles. The film is based on the life of and is slated to be released on October 11.

The final season of 'Game Of Thrones' globally premiered on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)