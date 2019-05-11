Arjun and Parineeti get nostalgic on 7 years of Ishaqzaade

and got nostalgic as their film 'Ishaqzaade' completed seven years of its release.

Arjun, who made debut with the film, shared a small video on Instagram, featuring his journey into the film.

The also poured out an emotional message for his Arjunzadees and wrote, "Today marks 7 Years Of & yet it feels just like yesterday when I gave my first shot for the film !!! Makes me emotional reliving the making of .. I feel I was truly blessed to be a part of this amazing journey... it brought me love, livelihood and respect from the audience and gave me my fans so thank you to all my loving fans aka Arjunzaades !!! This day & this movie shall forever remain extremely special !!!"

In the short clip one gets to see several shades of Parma Chauhan, the character that Arjun played in the film, along with his lady love Qureshi, essayed by

revolved around two influential political families, Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations, and how the legacy of the rivalry is later followed by and Qureshi.

The romantic thriller ends on an emotional note where the duo ends up marrying each other and sacrificing their lives because of several Indian taboos.

also posted videos on her story, marking the seven year milestone.

The 'Kesari' shared the song 'Pareshaan' from the film and also the sequence of her tiff with Arjun. In one of her videos, Parineeti wrote, "Love and Gratitude."

The romantic thriller was directed by and produced by

Besides this film, the duo shared screen space in 'Namaste England', and will be seen in the upcoming film ' Faraar'

Presently, Arjun is shooting for his next, Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' which also stars and in pivotal roles.

The is also busy promoting his upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted' which helmed.

