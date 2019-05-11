Sridevi's 'Mom' beats opening day record of 'Andhadhun' at China box office

Late Sridevi's film 'Mom,' which was released in on Friday, minted Rs 11.47 crore on the first day of its release.

Film took to to share the film's box office collection. He wrote, " debuts at No 4 position at BO opens better than last month's AndhaDhun... Although the start is good, the biz needs to witness an upturn on Sat and Sun for a healthy weekend total... Fri $ 1.64 million Rs 11.47 cr. Note: Includes screenings held earlier."

The film, which was released in after Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun', saw a better footfall than the latter.

Sridevi's husband also shared an emotional message on Friday. He wrote, " releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri's last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too."

'Mom' was earlier slated to release in China on March 22. The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani and

'Mom' was Sridevi's last film in the lead role after she passed away in February 2018. The film received critical acclaim and garnered immense applause from the fans as well. It won two National Awards- Best Actress for and Best Background Score for AR Rahman.

The film has already been released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and

