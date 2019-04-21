Arjun Kapoor shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Panipat'

Seems like is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film 'Panipat', and his latest post is proof.

Taking to Instagram, shared a picture of himself from the workout session he is undergoing while prepping for his role.

The 33-year-old shared a shirtless picture of himself from what appears to be a gymnasium. In the photo, can be seen flaunting his broad upper torso.

He captioned the post, "Lath-path, time for !!! Late night prep @shivohamofficial killing me slowly... # "

Going by the actor's recent posts, it's safe to say that Arjun is dedicatedly working on his physique for the specific role.

Not just his physique, the is also mastering new skills. On January 5, Arjun shared a picture and penned his experience of learning horse riding for the film in an post.

The '2 States' is successfully keeping his look from the highly-anticipated drama under wraps. Thanks to his social media posts, we do know that he has grown a moustache for the role in the upcoming film. However, he still has been hiding the overall look as he is mostly spotted wearing a hat or a cap, trying not to let paparazzi give away the entire look.

As per media reports, the actor would be playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Peshwa Bajirao's nephew and had served as the Maratha Army's commander-in-chief at the third battle of

Also starring and Kriti Sanon, 'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire lead by and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the of

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film's tagline that reads 'The Great Betrayal' rightly sets the tone for the period drama. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun will next be seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted', which is scheduled for release on May 24. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

