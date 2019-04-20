Academy responds to Roman Polanski's lawsuit

has replied to the lawsuit filed by after he was deposed from the organisation last May.

"The procedures taken to expel Mr. were fair and reasonable. The Academy stands behind its decision as appropriate," Variety learned from a

and were expelled from the Academy, following allegations of sexual harassment on them, in last May. Later, filed a lawsuit stating that his removal was unfair.

The lawsuit, filed in the state of California, states that wasn't followed in dismissing the However, the Academy at that time said that this was done "in accordance with the organisation's Standards of Conduct".

Moreover, the suit filed by Polanski says that the decision of removing him wasn't based on findings and the Academy's findings aren't backed by any evidence.

Polanski's told Variety on Friday, "We are litigating the fairness of their procedure. They threw him out without warning and without giving him a chance to respond. There was not even any notice of why. After 40 years on the same day as [Bill] Cosby. Give me a break."

Cosby was found guilty by a jury on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting former in a suburb in 2014.

Roman pleaded guilty of raping a minor in 1977. However, he left the in 1978 to escape the sentence. The Oscar-winning director also has other accusation of rape on him.

Last year, the Academy also expelled following several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)