Delhi Police arrests fake currency racketeer; recovers counterfeit notes worth Rs 5 lakh
Army jawan killed in 'unprovoked ceasefire violation' by Pak Army

ANI  |  General News 

A jawan on Monday was killed after Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch sector on the line of control (LoC), the defence ministry said.

"At about 17:00 PM on June 10, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control (LoC). In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said.

28-years-old Jawed hails from Village Marrar of Bihar's Khagaria district and is survived by his wife.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:40 IST

