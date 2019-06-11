Army jawan killed in 'unprovoked ceasefire violation' by Pak Army

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Army man killed, 3 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Poonch
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district
Pak army shells forwards areas along LoC in Poonch
Pak army shells border posts, civilian areas in Poonch, violates ceasefire for four consecutive days
-
A jawan on Monday was killed after Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch sector on the line of control (LoC), the defence ministry said.
"At about 17:00 PM on June 10, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control (LoC). In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said.
28-years-old Jawed hails from Village Marrar of Bihar's Khagaria district and is survived by his wife.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU