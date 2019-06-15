Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Srinagar

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.

The aim of conducting this event was to make ex-servicemen and their families aware of the benefits of welfare schemes by the Indian Army.

Around 700 ex-servicemen and their families participated in the rally.

Army organises these rallies frequently to inform the veterans of the welfare schemes.

