Kochi: P.S Sreedharan Pillai holds BJP core committee meeting

(BJP) on Saturday chaired a meeting of the party's core committee to review the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and prepare for the Assembly elections due in 2021.

A decision was taken to appoint senior leaders who will be put as in-charge for several constituencies. M T Ramesh will be in charge of Vattiyoorkkavu constituency, A N Radhakrishnan for Konnie, Surendra for Adoor and P.K. Krishnadas Manjeswaram.

One of the decisions taken at the meeting was that the party will be starting membership campaigns from next month onwards.

Among the southern states, BJP virtually swept the Lok Sabha polls in but failed to win a in Andhra Pradesh, and The party won four seats in Telangana.

