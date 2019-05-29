Army pays tribute to Major Rahul who died of chest pain

The Indian on Wednesday paid tribute to Singh who succumbed to while leading a patrol in on Tuesday.

" Singh suffered during the patrolling and was evacuated to 92 He later succumbed to his medical condition while undergoing treatment," said an statement.

The was leading a patrol in treacherous mountainous terrain along the Line of Control in of Northern Kashmir, the statement said.

Led by General KJS Dhillon, the officers and rank and file of the and other security forces paid homage to the soldier.

32-year old Singh, who had joined the Army in 2013, belonged to village Gunsara in Bharatpur district of and is survived by his parents.

His mortal remains were flown to his native village where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)