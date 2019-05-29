Meeting between K'taka CM, Congress leaders underway

A meeting is underway between Chief HD Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders of including Deputy Chief Dr G Parmeswara, Legislature Party (CLP) among others ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, DK Shivakumar, Congress KC Venugopal are also present in the meeting.

The scheduled meeting of the will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy met with and to discuss and strategise the ruling Congress-JD(S) government's political development after the landslide victory of in the concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in the state.

On Monday, Congress KN Rajanna claimed that the coalition government of JD(S) and Congress will collapse after June 10.

The won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

The is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

