Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates son Joseph Baena's college graduation

It was a proud moment for famed bodybuilder Arnold as his youngest son, Joseph Baena, graduated from California's

The shared a picture of himself congratulating his 21-year-old son, who can be seen wearing his cap and gown from the commencement at the University.

"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebrations and I'm so proud of you. I love you!" he captioned the post.

According to Fox News, Baena was the child who resulted from scandal when had an affair with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, while he was still married to Maria Shriver, the and member of the political clans.

Earlier this year, Baena garnered attention when he shared a series of pictures in which he re-created his dad's classic bodybuilding poses.

After leaving governor's office in 2011, the 71-year-old has had mixed success in trying to revive his acting career. However, he has remained in limelight because of the kind of messages he shares on

In March, Schwarzenegger blasted for his comments on late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Later Trump has also criticized Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger's four other children are daughters Katherine, 29, and Christina, 27, and sons Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21.

