Makers express gratitude as 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' turns 2

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali

"It's been two years for the epic saga that has not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Thank you, everyone, for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us!" reads a post shared from official handle of 'Baahubali' franchise.

Rana Daggupati, who essayed the role of Bhallaladeva, shared how the film has changed his life. He wrote, "Two years this day changed my life and forever!! "

The epic saga 'Baahubali' was directed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The war drama ' 2: The conclusion' was released on April 28, 2017, while 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)