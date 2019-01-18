Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are living together

Actor Chris Pratt and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, are living in together.
"Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favourite neighbourhood places. And Chris clearly likes her neighbourhood," said a source, reports people.com.
Pratt, 39, who used to live in Hollywood Hills with ex-wife Anna Faris, joined his 29-year-old fiancee in west Los Angeles.
In his divorce settlement with Faris, 42, the exes agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son Jack completed the sixth grade. The Mom actress, who's dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, also now lives in west Los Angeles.
The actor helped Schwarzenegger move out of her home in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. He shared a sweet video of the day on Instagram with the caption, "I love moving!!"
Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger just under seven months after the two were first spotted together on a Father's Day picnic, here.
--IANS
nv/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU