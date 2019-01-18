Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are living together

and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger, are living in together.

"Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favourite neighbourhood places. And Chris clearly likes her neighbourhood," said a source, reports people.com.

Pratt, 39, who used to live in with ex-wife Anna Faris, joined his 29-year-old fiancee in west

In his divorce settlement with Faris, 42, the exes agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son completed the sixth grade. The Mom actress, who's dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, also now lives in west

The helped move out of her home in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. He shared a sweet video of the day on with the caption, "I love moving!!"

Pratt proposed to just under seven months after the two were first spotted together on a picnic, here.

--IANS

nv/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)