Arthur has no idea how to stop Butler

is stunned by Jos Butler's unbeaten 110-run inning in the second ODI against as he said neither he nor his bowlers have an idea of how to stop

"I don't know how you bowl to him. I've just asked the bowlers the same thing and they didn't have an answer either. But I don't think we're going to stop him, so we've got to try to get him out," ICC quoted Arthur as saying.

faced only 55 balls to play a knock of 110 not out, which included six fours and nine sixes. Butler's innings helped his side register a 12-run victory over after rain washed out the first ODI.

England also praised Butler's inning saying he was the only difference between the two teams.

"He seems to have a gear that not many of us have. I certainly don't have it, but it's great to watch. He always seems to time his run really well, regardless of what time he comes in, he always seems to have enough balls to go on and bang a 50-ball hundred. He was brilliant and the difference in the two teams," Morgan said.

England will face Pakistan for the third ODI on May 14.

