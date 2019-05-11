Tight security ahead of IPL final

Ahead of the (IPL) final which is scheduled to be played at the here on May 12, tight security arrangements have been made. The city police have deployed 500 police personnel and installed 220 cameras in and around the stadium to ensure foolproof security during the match.

"Since the stadium's capacity is to accommodate 38,000 viewers and as this is the final match, there will be a lot of people. We will be deploying about 500 cops for crowd management, while making sure that all the rules are being followed by the public outside the stadium, at parking areas, and also on all the routes leading to Uppal stadium," Mahesh Bhagwat, of police Rachakonda, said in a press conference.

"The security in and around the stadium is also being firmed up. Special command and control centres have been set up to monitor CCTV footages and we have installed 220 cameras around the stadium. SHE teams and special party teams will also be making the rounds and to Monitor traffic 225 traffic polices have been deployed around the stadium and for parking 10 space are alloted. So there will be no problem for parking space and we request people to co-operate with them," he said.

is going to compete with Mumbai Indians for the IPL crown on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)