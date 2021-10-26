Kejriwal to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Janmbhoomi

-
ALSO READ
2022 Punjab polls: BSP's Punjab unit chief to contest from Phagwara seat
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Aam Aadmi Party to go solo in UP assembly polls, says Sanjay Singh
-
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.
In a tweet by the party's official handle on Monday, it read, "AAP National Convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will worship at the Hanuman Garhi Temple and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya, tomorrow. Date: 26 October 2021, Time: 9:00 AM."
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal joined the Maha Aarti on the holy bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.
"Had the privilege of attending Maa Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram," tweeted Kejriwal.
This development pours in just days before the festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.
Further, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU