Kejriwal to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ram Janmbhoomi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

In a tweet by the party's official handle on Monday, it read, " Convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi, will worship at the Hanuman Garhi Temple and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya, tomorrow. Date: 26 October 2021, Time: 9:00 AM."

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal joined the Maha Aarti on the holy bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.

"Had the privilege of attending Maa Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram," tweeted Kejriwal.

This development pours in just days before the festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of after defeating the demon Ravana.

Further, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. Notably, will also contest the elections in the state.

