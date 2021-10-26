- Top Headlines: Brokerages turn cautious on India, business travel takes off
- Checking in: Travel for business takes off again on a wing and a prayer
- Run-up to DefExpo-22: Rajnath Singh reaches out to global defence industry
- Mild earthquake reported near Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara
- Rohit Mor wins, Asian champ Sanjeet gets bye in boxing world championship
- Smaller screens are not an alternative to cinema halls, says Salman Khan
- Sufism part of India's rich cultural heritage, says Amit Shah
- Khan takes dig at India over T20 win, says not the time to talk about ties
- PM Narendra Modi to attend virtually ASEAN-India summit on Thursday
- Supreme Court allows Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad
Latest news LIVE updates: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea today
Bombay HC will hear the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Topics
top news of the day | Coronavirus | Aryan Khan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
The Bombay High Court will hear today the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is set to organise country-wide protests today to press for the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur violence, and also to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called Uttarakhand Congress leaders to Delhi today to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. She will also review the disaster relief work in Uttarakhand.
The World Health Organization's technical advisory group will meet today to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech protecting against Covid-19.
The Supreme Court to hear a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team (SIT) clean chit to Narendra Modi, who was the Gujarat chief minister during the 2002 riots in the state.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh