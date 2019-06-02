JUST IN
At least 4 Naxals, 1 jawan killed in Jharkhand encounter

ANI  |  General News 

At least four Naxals and one security personnel were killed in an encounter which took place in Dumka area of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Y S Ramesh, Superintendent of Police, said "In an encounter with Naxals in Dumka district, one jawan has lost his life and four others have been injured. According to our information, 4-5 Naxals have been shot."

More details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 08:53 IST

