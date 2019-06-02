Warangal: Man falls into well, rescued after two days

A man who had fallen into a well, two days ago was saved by locals here on Saturday.

The man fell into the well in Mucharla Nagaram area of while he was passing by riding a two-wheeler.

For two days he remained in the well, unable to get out and his cries of help going unnoticed by passersby.

On Saturday, locals came to his rescue and hauled him out using ropes.

