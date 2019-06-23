Austin Mikel Clay held for stealing iconic Marilyn Monroe statue

The culprit who stole an iconic statue from Hollywood Boulevard, has been arrested.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the on Friday arrested a man who they believe stole the statue.

The theft had occurred on Tuesday when a man used a hacksaw to remove the Monroe figure from the Four Ladies of in Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue.

The criminal suspect has been identified as

This is not the first time that the suspect has landed himself in trouble for a high-profile case like this.

The 25-year-old was arrested and pleaded no contest last year after he took a pickaxe and demolished the Hollywood star of Hollywood is a sidewalk area of Hollywood Boulevard which comprises of more than 2600 statues of prominent personalities made of brass.

Clay was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of formal probation and 20 days of community labour.

He was also ordered to attend psychological counselling and pay restitution of $9,404.46 to the

"It's unfortunate he's seeking this method to gain fame," told News 4 and as cited by The after the Clay's arrested on suspicion of stealing the Monroe statue, which has yet to be recovered.

According to jail record, Clay is being held without bail.

Hollywood's famous who was known for her beauty died tragically in 1962 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most iconic Hollywood actors.

Apart from Monroe, the Four Ladies of which celebrates women in film and features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and

