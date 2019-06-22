Varun Dhawan challenges his followers to work out

It's not even Sunday yet and already shared a video that will surely leave you with some Monday feels.

In Varun's recent twitter post the can be seen work out, flexing his ripped body.

"Day2 #sd3dplankchallenge I did 4 minutes 1 minute more than yesterday," he tweeted alongside the video.

On Friday Dhawan, who recently started shooting for his upcoming dance film 'Street 3' uploaded a video in which he was seen doing a plank exercise.

"I have a big shoot coming up... So what we are doing... this is a plank challenge going on every night," he said in the video, challenging all the people who want a flat belly.

"Do the #sd3dplankchallenge . Its open to everyone so I actually don't care if anyone famous does this or not I want people who just want a flat tummy to try this every day to do around 1 minute or more and post it or tag me," he tweeted with the video.

Apart from the Dhawan, the film will also feature and in the pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a from Pakistan, while will be playing a from

Directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

