Australia release Will Pucovski from Test squad over mental health concerns

Will Pucovski, the right-handed Australian batsman, has been released to return home from the ongoing Tests after asking to continue his rehabilitation over mental health issues.

The 21-year-old was left out of the XI for both the and Tests, leaving him to travel back to to recommence his recovery process from problems he faced earlier in the summer.

" has been released from the men's Test squad and will return home to to continue managing his well being," ICC quoted team doctor Richard Saw, as saying in a release.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne," added Saw.

This followed his withdrawal from Sheffield Shield after scoring a double-century against Western Pucovski has been working with several experts on his health thereafter.

"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play for Victoria," said the Australian team's doctor. "He worked closely with members of his family, medical staff and to reach his decision. Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive."

"Cricket and Cricket will continue to support Will, and we kindly ask that Will's privacy is respected so he can continue working towards a return to cricket and the next round of first-class cricket," added Saw.

Australia are leading the two-Test series 1-0, having won the first game at the Gabba by an innings and 40 runs. In the ongoing second game at Canberra, Australia declared after posting 539.

