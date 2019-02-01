Joe Burns ends Australia's Test century drought

Right-hand batsman Joe Burns ended Australia's 113-day wait for a Test century as he scored a ton in the second Test of their ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka here at the Manuka Oval on Friday.
The last Test century for Australia had come from the bat of Usman Khawaja during a Test series against Pakistan in Dubai, last year.
Burns, with the century, helped Australia avoid hitting a 136-year low as the last time they went without a Test century on the home soil over a summer of three or more Tests was in 1882-83, Cricket.com.au reported.
Australia are leading the ongoing two-match series 1-0. In the second Test, they have opted to bat first and have crossed the 300 mark on the Day One of the match.
After losing some early, wickets Burns and Travis Head stitched a much-needed partnership to accelerate their side's scoring rate.
