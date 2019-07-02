Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay join the cast of 'The Little Mermaid'

American rapper Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina and child actor Jacob Tremblay have been roped in by Disney studio to play Scuttle and Flounder respectively in the live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid'.

Earlier, Variety reported that actress Melissa McCarthy may play the sea witch Ursula in the movie. Over the weekend, journalist Kris Tapley tweeted that Tremblay and Awkwafina would be joining the cast.

Helmed by director Rob Marshall and scripted by David Magee, the film will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca.

The original version revolves around a mermaid princess who sought to meet a human prince on land.

Tremblay will next be seen in 'Doctor Sleep', an adaptation of Stephen King's sequel to 'The Shining.'

Awkwafina is dubbing a character in Netflix's upcoming series, 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' and can be seen in 'Jumanji: the Next Level' as well as Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell'.

