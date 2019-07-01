Miley Cyrus performs as Ashley O from 'Black Mirror' at Glastonbury

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus performed dressed up as her character Ashley O from 'Black Mirror' at the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury music festival in Britain.

The singer performed her Netflix show song 'On a roll' in her character's costume, soon after which she changed back into her earlier costume for other performances. She also delivered a heartfelt speech, claiming that this event had changed her life, reported Fox News.

"I just want to let you know in many ways this show has changed my f***ing life drastically. A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifices. Both of my parents, who are side-stage right now, have taught me that that's the only way anything is going to happen for you," she told the crowd.

"My dad had an amazing analogy for me. He said go sit on a bicycle and go to the very top of the hill and watch how fast you go downhill and it's going to be easy. Now do the same thing, sit on that bicycle and go uphill - it's not going to do it for you. You are going to have to work your f***ing a*** off and you are going to feel it the next f***ing day, but it's going to be worth it because you did something. You did something that you thought you couldn't do. And that is what I'm doing," she added.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer who wore a skin fit black pants and a white cropped top paired with a golden belt and neckpieces, further said, "I was watching The Killers from at home last night, which they f***ing rocked so it scared the s*** out of me. I ask the universe every day, 'Give me something that scares the f*** out of me and then I'm going to f***ing do it', so today that is mother***ing Glastonbury."

Other than her 'On a roll' performance she rocked the gala by singing 'Nothing breaks like a hear,' 'Back to black,' 'Jolene,' 'Party in the USA,' 'Mother's daughter' and 'Wrecking ball.

