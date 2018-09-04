Ayushmann unveils new poster of 'AndhaDhun'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled another poster from his upcoming film 'AndhaDhun', providing a glimpse of what this upcoming thriller beholds.
The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star took to Instagram to unveil the poster, where he and his co-star Radhika Apte can be seen walking hand in hand on a graphic of a piano.
"He stumbled upon love. She fell in it. What does fate have in store for them? Watch #AndhaDhun in cinemas on 5th October to know," the post was captioned.
With back-to-back quirky and intriguing posters from the film, this Sriram Raghavan thriller is enhancing the excitement among the masses.
The trailer of the film drew massive appreciation for the actors, especially from the film fraternity.
The film, which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, portrays the story of a blind piano artist (Ayushmann) and facades of his love story.
'AndhaDhun' is slated to release on October 5.
