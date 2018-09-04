Annoyed over sold-out Ice Cube concert, man fires gun

A man fired shots into a crowded area after he came to know that Ice Cube's concert was a sold-out event.

According to Fox News, the unidentified suspect was eventually shot and injured by Sheriff's deputy in California's Del Mar city on Sunday.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police officials confirmed that the area where the shots were fired was heavily crowded.

The concert took place at Del Mar Racetrack, as planned, after the operators around 7:30 p.m. (local time) tweeted about the "situation being contained".

Law enforcement agencies confirmed that a person got injured after the suspect fired guns.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)