Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan end it on Instagram?

Seems like all is not well between American and her boyfriend Xan.

The Musical couple has sparked rumours of their potential breakup with their latest stories.

Recently, Xan went live on his account and while referring to his relationship with Noah, he said, "Two people with anxiety mental disorder should not even be together."

Xan also revealed that their relationship was set up by Records, to which replied by writing, "First and foremost: this relationship was not set up by records. To say that is a joke. It started when I got a DM from Diego and he asked me to hang out."

She also revealed that she has not seen Xan in almost a week and that every time they tried to hang out, something got in the way. Sharing a picture of Xan, added, "I then saw a picture of a girl on a court on his story at 2 am. When I facetimed him later on I noticed a hickey. He told me it was just a bruise. I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it."

In the story that followed, Noah directly addressed Xan and wrote, "Ive been there for you during your dark times Diego (Lil Xan). When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was. If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you succeeded."

On Sunday, the American rapper, on his story said, "I feel like I'm probably being cheated on. The post was immediately deleted.

Shortly after this, Noah took to her Instagram account and said, "Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is things suck and that days are gonna s**k and that's just okay."

In August, the 'Stay Together' opened up about her struggle with depression and how it influenced her music, in an interview with L'Officiel USA.

