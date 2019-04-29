Bajaj Finserv's #BijliOnEMI campaign enters second phase, launches an awareness video and social media contest

Summer is upon us. As the temperatures soar across the country, customers can expect their to do the same. To combat this challenge, through its lending arm Ltd had launched unique campaign #BijliOnEMI earlier this month wherein customers buying air conditioners will also have the option to pay their on EMI.

After an overwhelming response, the campaign has now entered in its second phase wherein through a Vox pop video the team spoke to customers to understand their problems during summer and the reaction on the ' on EMI' proposition along with 'AC on EMI' by Simultaneously, a contest is being run on to engage with the consumers on the same lines.

Through the contest, users are asked to share their Bijli stories (whether they relate to power cuts, long queues, reaction at home after long electricity bills, etc) through videos, images and text on their social profile tagging #BijlionEMI and #BajajFinserv. The top 10 reponses with maximum engagement (likes, shares, comments) on their posts stand a chance to win voucher worth Rs 5,000 and the top response wins a worth Rs 35,000.

In the video, people were asked about the ways and means they use to tackle the heat during summer. Many respondents stated that they either drink lot of cold drinks to keep the heat at bay, go for a swim or stay back in office for longer hours as it has air conditioners etc. When asked about using during summer, people were hesitant and had various concerns with regards to with the usage of AC. However, on knowing about 'Electricity bill on EMI' proposition along with 'AC on EMI' by Bajaj Finserv under #BijliOnEMI campaign, people were amazed and said that they have never heard of any such offer before and would like to try out this offer to avail the unique benefits.

Through the #BijliOnEMI campaign, has witnessed a surge of 42 percent increase in the sale of air conditioners as compared to last year. The sales growth is expected to penetrate further in tier II and tier III markets with increased awareness and engagement. Through the second phase of the campaign, aims to reach-out to every Indian household to help their customers finance the high that may arise due to extensive usage of air conditioners during summer.

