BCCI Ombudsman issues notice to Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend was served a notice by Board of Control for in India's (BCCI) Ombudsman-cum-Ethics- Justice DK Jain on Wednesday for his alleged 'conflict of interest' by serving as mentor of IPL franchise Indians as well as being a member of Advisory Committee (CAC).

A complaint was received by the Ombudsman under Article 39 of the rules and regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts allegedly constituting as a conflict of interest on Tendulkar's part.

The 46-year-old has been asked to file his written response supported by the duly executed affidavit on or before April 28th.

The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Association (MPCA).

Justice Jain, in the notice to Tendulkar, wrote, "A complaint has been received by the Ethics of the Board of Control for under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest on your part".

"You may file your written response to the accompanying complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 28th April 2019, with the Officer, BCCI, for further proceedings in the matter," he added.

The ombudsman also stated that failure to respond will mean that no further chance to explain their point of view will be given.

"On your failure to respond to the present notice, the Ethics shall be constrained to proceed in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the complaint, to you".

"A copy of this notice is also being sent to the BCCI to enable it to file its response to the accompanying complaint, in writing or before 28th April 2019, before the Ethics Officer," he added.

Earlier, former Indian had to appear before Justice Jain for "conflict of interest" indicating his triple role as (CAB) President, of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

