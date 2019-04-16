Bernie Sanders became a millionaire after 2016 presidential bid: Report

Democrat acquired the status of 'millionaire' twice since his first presidential bid in 2016, his tax returns have revealed.

Sanders' earnings jumped from USD 24.06 thousand in 2015 to USD 1.07 million in 2016 as he became a political sensation after contesting unsuccessfully for the post of President, reported. He managed to sustain the status throughout 2017, it added.

Sanders, who has, in the past, voiced concern about America's growing income inequality, said in a statement that the returns show that his family has been "very fortunate."

"I consider paying more in taxes as my income rose to be both an obligation and an investment in our country," he added. "I will continue to fight to make our tax system more progressive so that our country has the resources to guarantee the American Dream to all people."

also attributed his personal wealth to advances and royalties from his book - Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In. "I wrote a best-selling book," he told last week. "If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too."

Records go on to show that his book sales surged after 2015.

In 2018, however, his earnings dropped to USD 56.6 thousand, out of which USD 38.2 thousand came from writing and royalties.

The documents also revealed that donated USD 1.8 thousand to charity last year.

On Saturday, Democratic lawmakers gave tax authorities a final deadline of April 23 to hand over Donald Trump's returns, but it remains unclear if his administration will comply.

Sanders, in February, had announced that he will be contesting in the 2020

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)