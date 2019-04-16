Notre Dame fire under control

The fire at Cathedral in has been brought under control, police said on Monday (local time).

French praised firefighters for saving the cathedral's iconic facade and towers. "Thanks to their bravery, the worst has been avoided," quoted Macron, as saying.

"Thanks to the @PompiersParis, the police and the municipal agents the Crown of Thorns, the Tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place," tweeted.

A deadly blaze engulfed the historic cathedral on Monday evening, taking down the structure's famous spire, much to the horror of onlookers and community alike.

The cathedral houses a few of the most coveted relics in Christianity, including the Holy Crown, which many believe to be from the crown of thorns placed on the of Jesus. Catholics have prayed to the crown at the Cathedral for more than 16 centuries now, as per the cathedral.

Speaking to reporters near the cathedral, Macron said that an international fundraising campaign to rebuild the Cathedral would be launched on Tuesday.

"I am telling you all tonight -- we will rebuild this cathedral together. This is probably part of the French destiny. And we will do it in the next years. Starting tomorrow, a national donation scheme will be started that will extend beyond our borders," he said.

French billionaire has pledged to donate USD 113 million for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged cathedral.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)