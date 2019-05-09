Bharatpe launches India's first UPI Bahi Khata for merchants

- India's first Fintech enabling payments for merchants through interoperable UPI QR codes, has announced its foray into with a new app today.

The app allows merchants to record their cash/credit (Udhar) sales customer wise, request accounts receivable from customers via payment links, and keep track of accounts payable to suppliers, among other services.

The app also serves as a networking platform for merchants to connect with other merchants near them and to collaborate with them to both sources and expand their businesses.

"Small and medium merchants are an under-served category, and at BharatPe, our mission is to resolve their concerns and provide them with an adequate platform to manage their businesses digitally. Along with UPI payments, the app now allows merchants to manage their entire Bahi Khata and even note receivables and payables seamlessly," said Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-founder, BharatPe.

"Our app can be used by a roadside merchant, as well as a large distributor. They can request payments through or WhatsApp from their clients and also network with other merchants, thereby democratising an ecosystem of offline merchants in India," added Ashneer.

Some of the prominent features on BharatPe's app for merchants include UPI Khata (Ledger), Managing Supplier Bills, Cashback, Settlements and Refer and Earn.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)