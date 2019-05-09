Dhoni is the ultimate king of IPL, says Young India

A recently released report by X HaikuJAM, that uses like Machine Learning, and Semiotics, has surveyed a total of 84,430 haikus written by over 37,000 Young Indians to understand the state of mind of the Indian Youth.

In a community of over 6,00,000 Jammers, it is intriguing to see that:

* Though Kohli is the young ultra successful of the Indian team, Dhoni wins the hearts and minds of Young Indians when it comes to the IPL by over 50 per cent.

* 63 per cent of the haikus on the 2019 are positive, leading to 2x times where Young chooses the over the party itself.

* While 9 per cent of the haikus associate owning a car to freedom, over 22 per cent of Young Indians associate it to a dream - a dream of providing for their parents.

The first of the X HaikuJAM Young Report 2019 delves into topics that are currently a priority to the youth viz. the Indian Premier League, Election 2019, Beauty, Listening to Music, Owning a Car, Chai vs Coffee, The Next Holiday and

What Young has passed off as just poetry, with the help of the the platform uses, marketers are onto a revolution to understand this dynamic generation of Millennials and GenZ-ers. The insights drawn from these haikus are revealing the subconscious feelings of these young minds.

"This report is not just getting the pulse of the millennial generation but has some eye-opening revelations on varied topics. One such revelation was how this generation seeks vacations to catch up on their sleep and not exploring a new locale. In today's time of a digital overdose, this is their digital detox. These perspectives are for thought for all brands and marketers out there, who are trying to tap into these young minds. It's an interesting time to be in and we hope this data is the start of something new", said Akshay Gurnani, CEO,

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)