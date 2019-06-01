Bihar cabinet expansion tomorrow, 4 ministers to take oath

The cabinet will be expanded on Sunday with four new ministers set to take the

met here earlier in the day.

The JD(U) on Thursday decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last central

The BJP, however, is sharing power in the with its leader as the Deputy

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)