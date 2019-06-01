Andhra: Burnt body of woman found in East Godavari

The body of an unidentified woman was found in farmlands near town of Andhra Pradesh's

The locals informed the police about the body. CI Kishore Babu and B Rajesh later reached the spot and started the investigation.

"We got information about a dead body in suspicious conditions. So, we came here along with Here we found the dead body of a woman with burnt injuries in the farmlands. We have taken a report from the tenant farmers who work here. Then we filed a case and started the investigation," said.

The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.

"We have to find who she is, why she came here, how she was burnt alive, what are the reasons for that etc. We will soon resolve the case," added.

Local people suspect that anti-social elements might have sexually abused the woman and killed her to destroy evidence.

