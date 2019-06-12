Bihar govt extends validity of TET, STET certificates by 2 years

government on Wednesday extended the validity of employment certificates of nearly 82,180 candidates, who passed the Eligibility Test (TET) and Special Eligibility Test (STET), for 2 more years.

The (United)- government led by decided to extend the validity of employment certificates of the candidates who passed the exams in 2012.

While the certificates of candidates had expired in May, those of the STET candidates were scheduled to expire in June.

