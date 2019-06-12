Agra: Newly appointed UP Bar Council chief shot dead by aide inside court premises

Newly appointed (UPBC) President, Darvesh Yadav, was allegedly shot dead by a fellow inside the court premises here on Wednesday.

Appointed as only two days ago, she was shot at by a person identified as who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her, police said.

"We received information about it around 45 minutes back that she was shot dead. Her welcome ceremony was going in the chambers when her associate fired at her. She was hit with three bullets and was taken to where she breathed her last," said of Police (ADG)

first shot Yadav and then fired a bullet at himself. While he has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Yadav succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Yadav was the of the

"A meet and greet was going on in the chamber of one when Darvesh's associate shot her thrice after a dispute between the two. After shooting her, Manish shot himself. He is now in critical condition in the hospital," said Sandeep Yadav, a witness to the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)