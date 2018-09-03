Bihar: Man dies as ambulance fails to reach in time

A man died in city of Bihar's district after an ambulance of a sub-divisional hospital allegedly failed to reach him in time.

Saral was referred in a critical condition for higher medical treatment to another hospital. However, the ambulance did not reach him in time which allegedly led to his death.

Complaining lack of proper medical facility in hospital, one of Saral's relatives alleged, "There is no proper medical facility available in hospitals. The ambulance did not reach in time which indicates lack of medical facility. He eventually died because of the delay."

When asked about the allegation leveled by the relative of the deceased, hospital in-charge SP Agarwal said, "we have demanded senior authorities to probe the matter.

