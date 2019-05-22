Bimal Dayal to be CEO after merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel

and Group Plc have said that industry veterans Bimal Dayal will be the after merger of and which is in advanced stage of completion.

At the same time, will be the

Dayal, who is currently the of Indus Towers, will be responsible for the combined and will take forward integration of the two in preparation of the merger.

The merger announced last year is expected to conclude by June end after obtaining regulatory approvals and will create one of the largest tower globally.

"The existing leadership teams of both and will continue to manage their respective businesses till the merger becomes effective," the said in a joint statement.

The merger of and will create a pan- tower company with over 163,000 towers operating across all 22 telecom service areas in

"The combination of the two companies' highly complementary footprints will create a with the ability to offer the high quality shared needed to support the pan- expansion of services using 4G/4G+/ for the benefit of Indian consumers and businesses," said the statement.

The combined company will continue to offer high-quality to all on a non-discriminatory basis, thus helping to support the delivery of government's vision of 'Digital India'.

The shareholder groups look forward to early completion of the merger and move towards successful integration, said the statement.

Bharti Infratel and Group own 42 per cent each in Indus Towers, while Idea -- the merged entity of Idea Cellular and -- holds 11.15 per cent. The remaining 4.85 per cent is held by private equity firm

The merger will help and Vodafone Group to sell their stake, bring down debt and invest in their to face the heat of a tariff war started with the entry of in 2016.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)