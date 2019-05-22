JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

Punjab: Polling underway at 1 booth in Amritsar

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio were star-struck by Luke Perry
Business Standard

Equities flat during early hours as investors await elections outcome

ANI 

Stock markets were fragile during early hours on Wednesday, a day before the outcome of just-concluded general elections.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was up 83 points at 39,053 while the Nifty 50 gained 14 points to 11,723. Indices of financial services and banks were in the positive zone while all others were in the red.

Among the early gainers were Bharat Petroleum, ONGC, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech and Infosys.

But Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel showed losses ranging between 2 to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks also were on shaky ground after the United States' brief relaxation of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies.

Investors however remained cautious over the possibility of further escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements