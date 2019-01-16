Biofuel powered An-32, home grown platforms to be IAF main attractions at Republic Day parade

The home grown Light Combat aircraft Tejas and the air defence missile system would be the main attraction of the (IAF) tableaux at the parade along with the 'Sutlej' aircraft which will for the first time take part in the fly past using 10 percent biofuel.

"In line with Narendra Modi's vision to reduce dependence on petroleum, an which would lead the Sutlej formation under Mehta Sond, will fly with 10 per cent biofuel," Wg Cdr Ankur Mathur said.

The has taken initiative under which dependency on has to be reduced by 10 per cent by 2021.

The Jatropha biofuel has been developed by the and

The mainstay at the tableaux of the would be the models of LCA Tejas, 30 MKI and the missile system, the officials said.

A total of 37 aircraft from the IAF would take part in the flypast including the Su-30MKI, AIrborne Early Warning and Control planes, Globemaster, ALH Rudra and the along with the four choppers of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)