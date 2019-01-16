Pradhan flags off SAKSHAM awareness vans

Union and on Wednesday flagged off SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsav) Vans to promote and create awareness among people on the need of for the future and the methods to do it.

The van will travel to 30 districts to create awareness on conservation of for a better future.

The Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in association with Oil and Gas CPSEs has been organising SAKSHAM as a month-long campaign to sensitise citizens about the acute need for conservation.

From January 16 to February 15, PCRA will run people-centric drives throughout the country to encourage a behavioural change.

"We must remember that we owe a responsibility to the future generation of Indians for a clean and a strong Indian economy. I appeal to all my brothers and sisters throughout to come together and do their bit and let SAKSHAM be a starting point for mindful expenditure of energy," Pradhan said in a message.

"Even a small deed like turning off the at traffic signal stoppages and conservatively using heater and AC can not only add up household savings but also lead to reduced pollution levels and a stronger Indian rupee. Come, let us do our part. Let us celebrate SAKSHAM and conserve Let us pledge to lead this effort and create a better India," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)