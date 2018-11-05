Birthday wishes pour in for Virat Kohli

Heartfelt warm birthday wishes showered for the Indian from across the cricketing fraternity as the milestone-man turned 30 today.

From legendary Indian to stalwarts of the sport like VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, everyone took to their handles to share wishes to on his special day.

"Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imvkohli!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Considered as one of the greatest batsmen in the world, shattered a remarkable record set by Master Blaster smashing fastest 10,000 runs in his 205th innings in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against

Posting a picture with Kohli, former wrote, "With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a #HappyBirthdayVirat."

Most destructive batsmen of all time Virender Sehwag wished Kohli a year filled with runs.

"On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat," Sehwag wrote.

Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, in 2017 and earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)