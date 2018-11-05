Hockey India lauds Naveen Patnaik on receiving FIH President's Award

on Monday lauded the for bagging the prestigious Federation (FIH) President's Award.

The world governing body for presented the award to at a Gala Dinner and Awards Night held at a city hotel on November 1.

The Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, stated, "On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate Patnaik, of Odisha, on being bestowed with the prestigious FIH President's Award."

"It is a befitting honour for a man who has been in the forefront of developing and hockey in specific in the region of By coming forward to partner the Men's Bhubaneswar 2018 as main sponsor, the led by Shri has ensured the marquee event will be played in front of a home crowd, and the passion Odisha prides over hockey will be seen world over," he added.

Patnaik, an ardent lover, was recognised for promoting hockey and his Government's incredible efforts in bringing the Odisha Men's to Bhubaneswar. The marquee event is slated to begin on November 28.

The has also been at the forefront for the development of the sport by being the sponsor for the Indian National Men's and Women's teams.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)