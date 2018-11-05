Hockey India lauds Naveen Patnaik on receiving FIH President's Award

Hockey India on Monday lauded the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for bagging the prestigious International Hockey Federation (FIH) President's Award.
The world governing body for hockey presented the award to Patnaik at a Gala Dinner and Awards Night held at a city hotel on November 1.
The Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, stated, "On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, on being bestowed with the prestigious FIH President's Award."
"It is a befitting honour for a man who has been in the forefront of developing sports and hockey in specific in the region of Odisha. By coming forward to partner the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 as main sponsor, the Odisha Government led by Shri Naveen Patnaik has ensured the marquee event will be played in front of a home crowd, and the passion Odisha prides over hockey will be seen world over," he added.
Patnaik, an ardent sports lover, was recognised for promoting hockey and his Government's incredible efforts in bringing the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup to Bhubaneswar. The marquee event is slated to begin on November 28.
The Odisha chief minister has also been at the forefront for the development of the sport by being the sponsor for the Indian National Men's and Women's teams.
