BJP is not able to digest defeat in Madhya Pradesh, says Home Minister Bala Bachchan

BJP is not able to digest the defeat the party suffered in recently concluded Assembly polls and is levelling unfounded allegations against the government, said here on Monday.

Referring to the killing of in Ratlam, Bachchan at a press conference here said: "In Ratlam, the killer has turned out to be an RSS man, Himmat Patidar, who killed his own employee to claim the "

" of the BJP is arising out of the fact that they have lost power, which they are not able to digest," further alleged Bachchan. "BJP is taking law in its hands," he said.

After the incident of Ratlam surfaced, and former attacked the ruling Congress, saying that the law and order situation had gone for a toss in the state.

However, the DNA test revealed that was alive and he is suspected to be the killer in the case as the body found near his field in Ratlam and was identified to be of his employee

"The guilty will not be spared at all. The government will take strict action against them. Law and order situation is quite fine in the state. If the people take law into their hands, then they will not be spared," said Bachchan.

