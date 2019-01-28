Congress MP Mausam Noor switches over to TMC

-
Congress' Lok Sabha member Mausam Nooron Monday joined the Trinamool Congress, contending she had taken the step to strengthen forces that can defeat the BJP.
Noor, the niece of legendary Congress leader A. B. A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, joined TMC in presence of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna.
The development came just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Mausam Noor said in order to defeat BJP we have to form alliance. All secular forces should work together. National leadership of Congress are ready for stitch an alliance but the state Congress is not willing to go for alliance," Noor told ANI.
The 39-year-old is a second time member of Lok Sabha.
